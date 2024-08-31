Fede Álvarez is giving a glimpse behind the scenes of Alien: Romulus

HQ

Fede Álvarez, the director of Alien: Romulus has been taking to X, formerly Twitter, in his spare time to give fans an insight into what went on behind the scenes of the film, which sought to return to the original and use practical effects as much as possible.

One tweet shows Robert Bobroczkyi in full makeup preparing to chase Cailee Spaeny (who plays the lead, Rain) and I have to say it is equal parts unsettling and magnificent.

Additionally, Álvarez showed off some close ups of the prop design for the film, shouting out his talented prop maker and colleague Andrew Bradbury.

It's unclear if Álvarez will post more BTS content, but he's a regular poster so I wouldn't be surprised, and I'll certainly be geeking out if and when it happens.