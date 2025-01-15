Fede Alvarez is developing the idea for an Alien: Romulus sequel

HQ

After a long wait, we finally got to return to the universe of Xenomorphs in Alien: Romulus, and Fede Alvarez's debut into the franchise was seen as a hit by a lot of fans and critics. With Alien's return cemented, Alvarez is already thinking about sequel plans.

"Rodo [Sayagues, co-writer] and I are working on that right now," Alvarez told Empire Magazine. "We're excited about where it can go. We've almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see, and brought back a lot of the things I hadn't seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters."

Alvarez's mention of uncharted waters may sound like we're going to go in a completely different direction, but he would like to involve Cailee Spaeny's character Rain in the sequel. "I think it'll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we've never been before, and to discover things that you've never seen before," he said.