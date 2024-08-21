Fede Alvarez already has ideas for the sequel to Alien: Romulus

HQ

Alien: Romulus is performing really well at cinemas all over with 113$ million in the bank already, on a production budget of 80$ million and now the director is talking about a potential follow-up. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Fede Alvarez revealed that he and co-writer Rodo Sayagues (Evil Dead) already have some sequel ideas in place.

Fede Alvarez on Romulus 2:

"Yes, I definitely can pitch a sequel right now. We tend to do that naturally, not even thinking about sequels. For us, movies have not become franchises, tentpoles and sequels. This is a language that I've only learned in the last ten years of my life working in Hollywood. For me, it's always been about story. So, once we finished, we started thinking, 'What do you think happens when or if they get to Yvaga? Is it going to be great? Or is it a terrible place?'"