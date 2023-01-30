Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

February's Xbox Games with Gold line-up isn't the worst

Look forward to getting For The King and Guts N Goals for "free".

I haven't exactly kept my thoughts about Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold secret, and I'd say things have gone from bad to worse the last two years. That has at least lowered my expectations, so next month's GwG line-up isn't too shabby.

Xbox has announced that the following two games will be Games with Gold in February:

Are you tempted by any of these, or would you recommend any of them?

