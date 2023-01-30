February's Xbox Games with Gold line-up isn't the worst

HQ

I haven't exactly kept my thoughts about Xbox Live Gold and Games with Gold secret, and I'd say things have gone from bad to worse the last two years. That has at least lowered my expectations, so next month's GwG line-up isn't too shabby.

Xbox has announced that the following two games will be Games with Gold in February:



For The King the entire month



Guts N Goals from February 16 - March 15



Are you tempted by any of these, or would you recommend any of them?