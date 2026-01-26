February's Playstation Plus offering seems to include boxing

HQ

Dealabs' well-known data leaker billbil-kun has now revealed, that February's Playstation Plus Essential games will include Undisputed. It is Steel City Interactive's boxing game from October 2024, as per the info delivered to us by IGN. Boxing is expected to start on February 3rd, and while waiting, you can read our review about the game right here.

Of course, there are other games coming to Playstation Plus as well, but Undisputed seems to be the main addition.

While we are waiting for February to start, it is a good idea to download January's games, when there is still time:



Need for Speed Unbound



Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed



Core Keeper

