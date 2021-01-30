February's events in Pokémon Go have been detailed

You're watching Advertisements

With the next month almost upon us, Niantic has taken the time to detail some of the events that are due to hit Pokémon Go in February. Along with the usual variations to five-star raids, research encounters, and spotlight hours, there will also be a special valentines day event.

First of all, you'll run into the lovable gluten Snorlax during Research Encounters from February 1 - March 1. Also, the Johto legendary dogs will appear in five-star raids during the month and so will other rare beasts such as Latias and Latios and the legendary birds. Within Mega Raids you'll also find Mega Ampharos, Mega Houndoo, Mega Pidgeot, as well as Mega-Evolved versions of the Kanto starters.

What caught our eye the most was the Valentine's Day-theme Love Cup that is set to take place February 8 - 15 within the Battle League. The rules here require you to only use Pokémon that are either pink or red with a CP value above 1,500. Also to celebrate Valentine's Day, there will be some exclusive avatar items available, and it has been teased that several creatures will be making their Pokémon Go debut.

Ekans, Luvdisc, Miltank, and Pikachu and receiving some love this month, as they are going to be appearing more frequently in the wild. You can view their spotlight hours below:





Tuesday, February 2, 2021: Ekans will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.



Tuesday, February 9, 2021: Miltank will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.



Tuesday, February 16, 2021: Luvdisc will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.



Tuesday, February 23, 2021: Pikachu will be in the spotlight, and you'll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.



