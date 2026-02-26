February Update launched for Xbox

HQ

Microsoft has now rolled out the February Update for Xbox, and as usual, there are some new features to look forward to. Undoubtedly the most exciting one applies to cloud gaming on Xbox, which has been upgraded quite significantly, even for older consoles:

"Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles is leveling up. We're now rolling out up to 1440p, higher bitrate streaming for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, delivering sharper visuals and more responsive gameplay across supported titles and regions.

This upgrade is beginning to roll out on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One S consoles - joining the Xbox PC app, handhelds, supported browsers, select Fire TV devices, LG TVs, and Samsung TVs."

There are also several quality of life improvements to ROG Xbox Ally, including the ability to easily format SD cards via the Xbox app, further reducing the need to use Windows on this portable device. In addition, there are some minor updates to the PC app as well.