Feast of goals in Women's Champions League Matchday 3: all games and results

Women's Champions League returned this week for Matchday 3 and the halfway point of the group stages. Four games took place Tuesday, four more games are taking place today Wednesday November 13.

Unlike Men's UEFA competitions that changed this year, Women's Champions League remain with the old format of a group stage: four groups with four teams each, meaning they will face twice. And it will be interesting to see how the loosing teams react to some of the devastating hammerings received...

As it was expected, the top teams in Europe were triumphant against the smaller teams they got assigned. In Group C, Bayern München remains with three victories after scoring 3-0 against Norwegian Vålerenga.

But the most relevant match in the group was Arsenal-Juventus, that ended in a forceful defeat for the Italian team, 4-0, that temporarily kicks them out of the competition.

Meanwhile, in Group D, business as usual for FC Barcelona, who thrashed mercilessly Austrian Sankt Pölten: 7-0, five of those goals in a 13-minutes period between minute 32 and 45. They had an 81% possesion of the ball.

Manchester City also beat Swedish Hammarby, although with a smaller margin, 2-0, that maintains its perfect record of three victories.