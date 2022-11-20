Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Feast like the Ghost of Sparta with God of War: Ragnarök cookbook

It includes a ton of recipes inspired by Santa Monica Studio's take on the Nine Realms.

HQ

Some of the most charming scenes in the acclaimed God of War: Ragnarök is when the dysfunctional array of gods all sit around a table in Brok and Sindri's house for a 'family' meal. The main problem with those scenes is that it's hard to tell what exactly is being eaten, however now there is a solution for that.

An official God of War: Ragnarök cookbook has been released, with this including a ton of recipes inspired by Kratos and Atreus' journey across the Nine Realms. We're told there are over 60 individual recipes, including a Mushroom Quiche, Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs, Sausage Rolls, and even a take on Brok's own speciality, "Freakin' Gratitude".

To add to this, the book features never-before-seen artwork, and extra lore as told by Týr, all in a hardback body that spans 192 total pages.

It will retail for £22.99 / $39.99, and you can pick it up from both Amazon and also Insight Editions.

God of War: Ragnarök

