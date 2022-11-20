Feast like the Ghost of Sparta with God of War: Ragnarök cookbook

HQ

Some of the most charming scenes in the acclaimed God of War: Ragnarök is when the dysfunctional array of gods all sit around a table in Brok and Sindri's house for a 'family' meal. The main problem with those scenes is that it's hard to tell what exactly is being eaten, however now there is a solution for that.

An official God of War: Ragnarök cookbook has been released, with this including a ton of recipes inspired by Kratos and Atreus' journey across the Nine Realms. We're told there are over 60 individual recipes, including a Mushroom Quiche, Prosciutto-Wrapped Figs, Sausage Rolls, and even a take on Brok's own speciality, "Freakin' Gratitude".

To add to this, the book features never-before-seen artwork, and extra lore as told by Týr, all in a hardback body that spans 192 total pages.

It will retail for £22.99 / $39.99, and you can pick it up from both Amazon and also Insight Editions.