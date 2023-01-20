Feargus Urquhart want to make another Fallout game

HQ

Feargus Urquhart is one of the key people behind the Fallout franchise and was division director on the original game from 1997 and promoted to designer and producer for Fallout 2, which was released 1998. After that, Bethesda bought the rights to the series, and Urquhart was co-founder of Obsidian Entertainment - which got the opportunity to return to the series once again with Fallout: New Vegas in 2010.

Today, Microsoft owns both Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment, and many fans have requested that Obsidian should get the chance to make another Fallout game, which is not surprising considering how awesome New Vegas was. But is Urquhart even interested?

When Gamepressure.com got thew opportunity to talk to him about his journey with Fallout, they also asked if Obsidian Entertainment would be interested in returning to the radioactive wasteland. Urquhart replied:

"We're not working on it right now, our plate is pretty full with Avowed, Grounded and Outer Worlds 2. I don't know when we're going to start talking about new games, maybe towards the end of next year. We just have to see what's going on. That's the best way to say it. There's nothing in the plans, nothing on the piece of paper that says that. But I'll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire. I don't know when that is, I don't have a date of my retirement. It's funny - you can say I'm already 52, or only 52. It's one of those two, depending on the day. My hope is that'll happen, but we'll have to wait and see."

It should be pointed out that "next year" is actually this year as the outlet's editor points out the interview was conducted late 2022. With this being said, would you like to see the original creator of Fallout make another game in the series?