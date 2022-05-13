Cookies

Charon's Staircase

Fear the unknown with first person horror Charon's Staircase

A first look at the trailer has made our blood run cold.

In these recent times in which the horror genre is experiencing a new resurgence, a Spanish-developed title with a most disturbing design appears before us. Charon's Staircase is the second work of its creators Indigo Studios after the puzzle game Seven Doors and now has the backing of publisher Soedesco. You can see its first trailer below.

In this first teaser we are introduced to our character, a secret agent codenamed Desmond who serves a totalitarian government known as the Ministry. His mission is to retrieve Dr. Lewelin's research files from the Oak Grove Manor. However, something lurks within the walls of the Victorian-style mansion. And it won't be long before Desmond stumbles upon something far more sinister: Project Alpha.

It looks like the style will be similar to other horror titles like Poppy Playtime or Five Nights at Freddy's, with dark corridors to explore and puzzles to solve to progress (and survive).

We don't know much more about it at the moment, but we won't have to wait too long to unlock the secrets of Oak Grove. Charon's Staircase is confirmed for release in the last quarter of this year.

If you're attracted to its horror approach and want to keep an eye out for it, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam and Epic Store.

Charon's StaircaseCharon's Staircase
