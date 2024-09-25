Fear the Spotlight, first game published by Blumhouse, will launch this October

HQ

Blumhouse, the independent film production company behind hit horror movies like Paranormal Activity, The Purge, The Black Phone o Five Nights at Freddy's, announced recently that they were entering the videogame market, financing and publishing indie, low-budget and original horror games.

Blumhouse said they took six games under its belt, and the only one that launches this year has just confirmed its release date: Fear the Spotlight, which will be available October 22 on every platform.

This game is described as a love letter to classic 90s horror experiences, set in a high school. Two students, Vivian and Amy, will have to use stealth and wit to survive, haunted by a monsters they released after they made a séance.

The game will play in third person, with frequent puzzles and an unsettling ambience. Its graphics pay tribute to early 3D games in the 90s, but with much more modern lightning effects.

The game was actually launched last year by its developer, Cozy Game Pals, but was delisted shortly after when they made a secret deal, that turned out to be Blumhouse. With their money, they could make the game larger and better.

Fear the Spotlight will launch on PS5, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 22.