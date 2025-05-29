Fear Street: Prom Queen

HQ

As a big fan of the previous Fear Street trilogy, which mixed teen drama, 90s nostalgia, and an unexpectedly deep theme, I had high expectations for this standalone sequel. Unfortunately, it delivered neither excitement, originality, nor emotional weight. Instead, what I got was a shallow, predictable, and at times annoyingly generic film experience that is mediocre at best. It's a shame, because the potential was there.

The brutal murders look good but can never make up for the film's flaws. // Netflix

Set in the late 1980s, the film is about Lori Granger. She is an outcasted high school student who, in an attempt to clear her tarnished family name and take control of her own future, decides to run for prom queen. But what should be a classic coming-of-age journey quickly turns into a slasher as the other candidates at the prom start getting killed off, one-by-one. The set-up could have been an effective mix of teenage drama and murder mystery, but the execution falls flat. Except for the brutal and well executed murders...

The biggest problem with Prom Queen is its total lack of identity. It tries to be retro-slasher, teen satire, murder mystery, all at the same time, but doesn't fully succeed with any of it. The 80s-influenced settings and music are well rendered on the surface, but it mostly feels like an empty shell, like a TikTok filter version of the decade rather than anything authentic. And where films like Fear Street: 1994 and Fear Street: 1978 utilised their zeitgeist to build a strong sense of place and social context, Prom Queen feels more like it's just dressing itself up. While it's nice to have some Eurythmics and Roxette, unfortunately the 80s feel is too cheap to convince me.

The characters are also a big minus. Lori is supposed to be a complex, misunderstood protagonist, but despite a valiant attempt by the lead actress to make her sympathetic, she remains mostly a caricature. Her dialogue is stilted and she lacks a clear arc of development. Even worse is the rest of the cast, where rival Tiffany in particular is flat, stereotypically mean, and without nuance. The adult characters (played by Chris Klein and Lili Taylor, among others) are so exaggerated that it borders on parody and is more frightening than the murders themselves. It's as if the script doesn't trust the audience to understand subtlety, so everything has to be capitalised.

The main character is unusually flat for Fear Street. // Netflix

Without giving away the film's twist, it feels like the screenwriters took shortcuts instead of building a credible plot. The motive for why these murders take place at the long-awaited ball and not elsewhere is not only weak, it is also poorly integrated into the rest of the story. Nothing in the first two-thirds of the film points towards this revelation in a meaningful way, and instead of giving the viewer an "aha" moment, it mostly elicits a shrug.

In addition, the pacing of the film is uneven. The first half of the film is slow and filled with drawn-out scenes of characters arguing over superficial issues, and by the time the horror sets in, it feels too late. It's slasher action without soul, as if someone ticked off a checklist rather than trying to create something memorable. The film never feels dangerous, never exciting, just mechanical. Another aspect that's really missing here, especially in comparison to the previous films, is the emotional core. The original Fear Street trilogy managed to surprise by actually addressing themes of marginalisation, oppression, and class differences, without feeling forced. Prom Queen completely lacks that.

The killer never ever feels sinister or original. // Netflix

Matt Palmer, who directed the film, previously made the powerful thriller Calibre, where he showed he could build psychological tension and moral complexity. Here, however, he seems to have lost his way, perhaps in an attempt to make something lighter and more commercial. The result is a film that feels more like a pilot for a weak Netflix series than a standalone feature film in a popular franchise.

Last but not least, it feels like it struggles to find its place in the larger Fear Street universe. While there is a brief scene after the credits that seems to hint at a connection to the supernatural curse that underpinned the original trilogy, it's a weak and ill-conceived thread. Rather than arousing curiosity about the future, it feels more like a clumsy attempt to hold together something that has already fallen apart.