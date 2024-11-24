Fear not, Sonic the Hedgehog is still a homeless drifter

HQ

There has been a bit of turmoil in Sonic the Hedgehog fan circles as of late, as a leaked print of the upcoming 2025 annual based on Sega's primary mascot claimed that Sonic actually lives in Green Hill Zone and calls the lush and iconic level home. A less invested Sonic fan would probably not see a lot of issues with that, but the most dedicated of fans know that Sonic has since his creation been homeless in many ways, a drifter that travels around the world and doesn't really call one place home.

Needless to say, the revelation in the annual led to a flurry of interest from Sonic fans, who were soon settled and calmed down by Sonic's associate lore manager Chris "MrCrits" Hernandez on X, who affirmed that the mention in the annual was in fact simply a misprint in an older draft.

"Sorry to burst the bubble so late here! This was something we caught early on but it looks like an older draft got through on accident.

"Sonic doesn't have a home, he's still a drifter."

Perhaps one day the blue blur will find a home but for the time being he's still the fastest hobo in the gaming world.

