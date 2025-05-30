Fear not, Nintendo Switch 2's operating system doesn't take up much storage space

HQ

When the latest round of PlayStation and Xbox consoles made their arrival, one of the surprising developments was that the consoles didn't actually have much room to store games. The Xbox Series X came with a 1 TB storage, of which only around 80% was usable due to a bulky operating system and additional system files, while the PS5 had an 825 GB storage, with only 667 GB available to use in reality. When you consider that XSX/PS5 games can be well over 100 GB in size these days, that amount of storage really didn't leave users much room to breathe.

As the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives next week, on June 5, you might be wondering if this situation also affects the hybrid successor? For starters, Nintendo Switch games tend to be much smaller, so the internal storage of only 256 GB is actually quite a lot. But to add to this, it's almost all usable.

As noticed by My Nintendo News, a Reddit user going by the name of LightsaberCrayon has laid out how the Switch 2's storage space is allocated, and it's noted that out of the 256 GB, a whopping 249 GB is available for you to cram with games and save files.

Compared to the original Switch and the OLED Switch, this is actually a much higher percentage of usable storage space, as the original console had 32 GB of storage and 27.8 GB of actual space, whereas the OLED had 64 GB of storage and 58.9 GB of usable space. This shows that while Nintendo has expanded its OS size with the Switch 2, the massive ramp up in available storage means that it will have an almost negligent effect on your actual usable space.