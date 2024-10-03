Fear not! Homer will continue to strangle Bart in The Simpsons

Last November, in an episode of The Simpsons, Homer decided against strangling Bart - as we're used to witnessing - and instead gave his son a handshake while commenting "See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off... Just kidding, I don't do that anymore. Times have changed." This led many to assume that Homer's strangling days were actually well and truly behind him, but this was since confirmed to be false in the premiere of the show's 36th season where Homer dished out some firm parenting once again.

Now, speaking to TMZ, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman has affirmed that Homer will continue strangling Bart and that the moment last year was more of a gag and joke than anything.

Selman said that the quip was taken out of context and wasn't a permanent change for Homer. He states it "felt more like an announcement ... it was just a joke ... and people took it in the wrong direction." He goes a step further to add that Homer's parenting methods are "in the DNA of the series" but that it will only be used in "funny or impactful" moments.

So that seems to settle that drama.