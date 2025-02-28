F.E.A.R. joins the GOG Preservation Programme

HQ

GOG has announced that it will include Monolith's acclaimed F.E.A.R. in its so-called preservation programme, which aims to ensure that the game is preserved for the future and is compatible with modern PC architecture. More specifically, it is the Platinum edition of the game, which also includes the standalone expansions Extraction Point and Perseus Mandate.

In a statement, GOG expressed its appreciation for Monolith and their contribution to gaming history, and also mentioned that more of Monolith's iconic games will be added to the preservation programme in the future.

"At GOG, we believe in celebrating the creative minds that have shaped gaming history. Monolith Productions has given gamers some of the most unforgettable experiences, combining ground-breaking gameplay with rich storytelling."

What are your favourite memories of F.E.A.R.?