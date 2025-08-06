FC Barcelona's renovated stadium will only open with half the seats initially expected

HQ

FC Barcelona is hardly reaching their promise of playing the next season at the Camp Nou. The football stadium has been under renovation for years and the club missed the earlier goal of having it ready for visitors last season, to celebrate their league title. However, another change of plans means that when it welcomes back fans, there will only be room for 27,000 people, instead of the projected 60,000 seats capacity.

According to sources from news agency EFE, the club modified their plans to obtain the licence from Barcelona's city hall, and that way opening the stadium in phases, and the first phase into three subphases, first with 27,000 seats, only in the south goal and the grandstand, followed by more parts of the stadium, leading to 60,000 seats.

The goal of opening the full capacity (105,000 seats) would not happen until next year, and the stadium will not be fully complete until 2026 or 2027. However, starting on September 14, with the fourth LaLiga matchday, the Camp Nou will have visitors again.

You may also be interested in: FC Barcelona is planning a big tribute to Leo Messi for Camp Nou's grand reopening