FC Barcelona's limited edition Travis Scott jerseys sell out in minutes

FC Barcelona's latest collaboration with a renowned artist has been fruitful. In fact, they should considering launching more unites of the exclusive jersey with the Cactus Jack brand, created by popular rapper Travis Scott.

Both men's and women's team will wear this special jersey for the league games on May 11 (against Real Madrid in LaLiga) and on May 18 (against Athletic Club in LaLigaF). The Catalan club frequently partners with popular artist to created limited edition jerseys before important matches (like The Rolling Stones, Coldplay, or Rosalía).

The limited edition jerseys were released today on their website, and they sold out in minutes. The men's and women's jerseys cost 399.99 euros, limited to 1,899 units. The club also released 22 signed units (11 for men, 11 for women), signed for the tarting line-ups, worth 2.999.99 euros.

A special, private concert will take place the day before the match, May 10, exclusively to guests invited by Spotify. A new lifestyle clothing collection will also release on Travis Scott's website on May 9.