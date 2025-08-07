FC Barcelona withdraws Ter Stegen's captaincy amid their ongoing row

HQ

While FC Barcelona celebrated several nominations for Ballon d'Or 2025, the club issued an statement regarding the situation with Marc-André Ter Stegen, now former captain of the team, which has been stripped of the title after falling out with the club. Player and club are in a now open conflict, as the club tried to push him out of the team... with the German goalkeeper striking back.

"FC Barcelona hereby announces that, following the disciplinary proceedings opened against player Marc-André ter Stegen, and until this matter is definitively resolved, the club, by mutual agreement with the Sporting Direction and the coaching staff, has decided to temporarily withdraw his role as first-team captain", the club said.

Vice-captain Ronald Araújo, who signed a contract until 2031 after nearly leaving the club, will be the first captain now.

This comes after Ter Stegen refused, within his rights, to give his permission to send his medical records to LaLiga. This means that FC Barcelona cannot determine if his absence after the back surgery he underwent last week will be longer than three months, and therefore use part of his salary to sign the new players, like new goalkeeper Joan García, complying with financial fair play rules.

In other words, Ter-Stegen is stopping, for the time being, legally register their new players to the club. Now FC Barcelona is considering disciplinary actions against the player...