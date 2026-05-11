FC Barcelona wins consecutive league title with a 2-0 victory in el Clásico

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FC Barcelona has conquered the Liga title for the second year in a row, and for the first time in history, the league title was clinched in a Clásico, against Real Madrid. Two goals by Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres secured the win, even when a draw was enough for Barça, now 14 points ahead of Madrid, with a perfect track record at home, winning every match at the Camp Nou.

It is Barcelona's 29th league title overall, claiming 11 of the last 18 league titles, and second for Hansi Flick since he joined the team and completely changed the fate of the team. The German coach was very emotional when he spoke to the fans at the Camp Nou, because his father had died hours before the match, and thanked the players and everybody who supported him: "It was a tough match and I'll never forget this day".

Celebrations for the league title, with three matchdays still remaining, will take place in Barcelona on Monday at the same time as Real Madrid licks their wounds following one of their worst weeks in history, with the sporting defeat and the turmoil inside the dressing room that shows division between the players, lack of authority from the coaches and executives and disgusted fans.

"We know that Real Madrid always comes back. We are a team that has fallen many times and risen many times, but right now I understand the anger any madridista fan might feel, just as we feel it ourselves", said coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who almost surely won't be sitting at the bench next season.