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FC Barcelona is willing to give up Ferran Torres to build a stronger attack next season, according to ESPN sources. With Lamine Yamal and Raphinha unquestionable in the team, the club also want to keep Marcus Rashford, transforming the loan from Manchester United into a permanent signing for €30 million, as well as offering another year to Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is up in June and has received offers from other teams, including the MLS.

Finally, the dream player for Barça right now is the Argentinian Julián Álvaraz, who seems keen to leave Atlético de Madrid next season. Neither of those options would be cheap, so the club is willing to listen to offers on Ferran Torres, the Spain international whose contract ends in 2027, meaning that this summer will be the last time they can cash in on him and raise funds for other and future operations.

"One source says Barça's ideal scenario would be to have Álvarez as the starting striker next season and Lewandowski as his backup, which would reduce the amount of minutes available to Torres", reported ESPN.

Ferran Torres, a product of Valencia's academy, joined Barcelona in 2022, coming from Manchester City. The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in LaLiga this season, second best for Barcelona, only behind Lamine Yamal's 14 goals. In total, 16 goals this season, but only three in 2026, and hasn't found the net since January 31.