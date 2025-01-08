FC Barcelona will auction items such as penalty spots, corner flags or Leo Messi's locker from Camp Nou

HQ

FC Barcelona is completely refurbishing their stadium, Spotify Camp Nou. Construction is taking longer than expected, but in the meantime, some fans will be able to take home pieces of the stadium. The club has announced that, from January 23 to February 13, an auction, in collaboration with auction company Goldin, will sell off various products related to the stadium.

Among the articles, bidders will be able to purchase lockers, penalty spots, corner flags or photographs that used to hang in the hallways, depicting the clubs' five Champions League titles, from 1992 to 2015.

As expected, some articles will have an initial price. The most expensive one is the locker and bench Leo Messi used, initially auctioned for $350,000. The locker of Gerard Piqué costs $200,000, and the Ronaldinho one, $100,000.

This isn't the first time Barça has done such things. As part of the Memorabilia project, they previously sold seats from the original stadium, nets from the goals or the shirt from Leo Messi's debut.