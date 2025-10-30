FC Barcelona wants to play a friendly match in Peru in Christmas, but clashes with the footballers' union

HQ

Following the cancellation of the Miami match between Barça and Villarreal (with the latter acting as "hosts"), FC Barcelona is looking for new alternatives to earn quick money and lift the financially struggling club. And one of them could be playing a friendly in Peru, during the Christmas holidays.

FC Barcelona is tempted: they would earn around seven or eight million euros, less than what they would have won in Miami, but it's better than nothing. The club desperately needs money, as they often have trouble legally signing their new players to comply with financial fair play rules.

However, sending the team to Peru to play a friendly just so the club can earn some quick money doesn't sound like the most exciting idea for the players, who are submitted to an overload of matches in all competitions... and many are suffering injuries: the club currently has eight injured players in various degrees of recovery, with Lewandowski and Dani Olmo close to returning, but with Pedri about to get sidelined for a month and a half.

And there's another obstacle: AFE, the union of footballers in Spain, which demands that players have the right for Christmas holidays, and forbids the clubs of asking them to play between 23 December and January 3 every year (including those years), as reported by Sport. And given that Barça has a Liga match scheduled for the weekend of 20/21 December, it would be hard for them to find a suitable date before the 23rd.