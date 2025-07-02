FC Barcelona unveils new jersey that "smells like Champions"

HQ

Barcelona revealed its new home jersey for the 2025-26 season on Wednesday with a special presentation featuring six key players from the first team. The unveiling included a video on social media where Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Fermín López, Alejandro Balde, Raphinha and Pedri shared an energetic conversation about the fresh look and the club's ambitions.

"We always play well. Barça always plays well," said the young talent Yamal confidently. "This one smells like Champions, brother." His teammates echoed the excitement, with Raphinha joking, "In five years, I'll be watching them on TV." The group also reminisced about memorable moments like the 4-0 win at the Bernabéu and the Supercopa celebrations.

The new kit features Spotify's logo alongside Nike's and returns the club crest to the left chest. It introduces a striking purple gradient crossing the classic blaugrana stripes diagonally, adding rhythm and energy that reflect Barcelona's style of play. The shorts remain blue with innovative striping details, and a subtle flag detail on the back connects the Barça and Catalan flags.

The campaign's slogan, "Defining tomorrow," underlines Barcelona's drive to be a team with hunger, passion, and a clear identity as they prepare for the new season, starting with LaLiga and the upcoming friendly in Kobe, where the special second kit will debut.