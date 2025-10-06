FC Barcelona suffers worst defeat in Hansi Flick era, drops Liga leadership to Real Madrid

HQ

FC Barcelona suffered their first defeat in LaLiga, and second defeat overall in the season... right after losing to Paris Saint-Germain in Champions. Barça fell 4-1 against Sevilla, the heaviest defeat since Hansi Flick took over the team a year ago. The squad had some important abscences (Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Fermín, Joan García), but Hansi Flick found no excuses.

Sevilla played much more aggresively and found many chances in the first thirty minutes to thrash Barça. Instead, Marcus Rashford, one of the few salvable things from Barcelona, managed to score the 2-1 right before the break and many expected it to be another of the Barça comebacks (who has conceded the first goal to the opposing side for three games in a row).

Lewandowski had the chance to equalise later, but missed the penalty, and Sevilla compensated in the last five minutes all the chances they had missed in the first half. Their players go to their national teams for the international break having dropped the leadership in LaLiga one week after winning it back from Real Madrid, which won their match last weekend. Sevilla is sixth, with the same amount of points than Atlético de Madrid.