FC Barcelona faces two sensible injuries for the next batch of games

HQ

Hansi Flick will have to work without two of his most trusted players for the next batch of matches. During the 3-1 victory over Oviedo on Thursday night, the Brazilian striker got injured, and had to be substituted for Robert Lewandowski. And on Friday morning, Joan García also suffered an injury.

The news has been announced by Jijantes (via Mundo Deportivo), still unconfirmed by the club, but it looks like neither of them will be available for the next three matches. Barcelona plays against Real Sociedad on Sunday, September 28, and against PSG in Champions League on Wednesday, October 1, and against Sevilla on October 5.

After that, there will be another international break (meaning García won't be called up for the Spanish national team), and both could return for the match against Girona on October 18. Hansi Flick will have to use Wojciech Szcsensy, who was the usual starting goalkeeper for the majority of last season. The good news is that Lamine Yamal and Alejandro Balde have recovered and are expected to return for the next matches.