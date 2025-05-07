FC Barcelona suffered a double European elimination: out of the Euroleague by just one point

HQ

Tuesday, May 6, was a tragic day for Barcelona. Not only they got eliminated from Champions League in a 4-3 semi-final against Milan, with Inter scoring in the 93th minute: hours earlier, they got eliminated from Euroleague, the top European basketball competition... also by just one point.

Barcelona, earning their presence at the playoffs in the final four finishing fifth in the regular season, fought hard against Monaco (fourth) taking the playoff, a series of best of five matches that started losing 2-0, to a 2-2, pushing the knockout to the fifth and final match.

And sadly, despite a very even game with up to 15 chances in the scoreboard, Barcça missed the attempted "remontada" and failed at the last minute, 85-84. Had they won, Barça would have been the first team in 25 years of Euroleague reach Final Four losing the first two games of the playoffs.

In the end, it will be defending champion Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos Piraeus and AS Monaco the teams traveling to Abu Dhabi on May 23-25 for the Final Four. Real Madrid also lost in the playoffs last week.