FC Barcelona signs strategic deal with the Democratic Republic of Congo

FC Barcelona announced another one of their unexpected and somewhat strange collaborations. Yesterday, it was announced that the second kit for the next three seasons will wear the Kobe Bryant logo, in a partnership with Nike. Today, we've learnt of another sponsor... although most people will never notice it.

The Catalan club has partnered with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for an four-year partnership "with the objective of promoting football and the culture of sport and peace". The emblem of "R.D. Congo - Coeur d'Afrique" will be on the back of the training shirts for the next four seasons until 2028/29. Only on the training shirts.

In exchange FC Barcelona will earn 40 million euros (ten per season). The club will also create some activities for children and adults at the Democratic Republic of Congo, like camps, clinics, and training programs. In Barcelona, at the Espai Barça, visitors can expect an exhibition showcasing Congolese art.