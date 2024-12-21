FC Barcelona signs "best contract ever" with Nike, according to president Laporta

HQ

FC Barcelona hasn't exactly been rolling in money lately, missing out on renewing Leo Messi's contract in 2021, having trouble to legally register their few signings while selling promosing players. But things hopefully will change in the immediate future, thanks to a new agreement with Nike.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta announced it today during the Extraordinary Assembly of Delegate Members, where the new agreement with Nike was approbed with 419 votes in favour, 27 against and 22 abstentions. The agreement has been in the works for three years, and will last until 2038.

This is "the best contract ever between a football club and a sportswear brand", he said, that will "return Barça to the global forefront, consolidating its leadership among sports entities worldwide". It will help Barcelona recober economically without depending on members "digging into their pockets" and maintaining its associative ownership model.

The new agreement doubles the amount of the previous contract, according to FC Barcelona's treasurer, and includes some improvements, including the clauses that carried financial penalties for bad sporting results.

No exact amounts have been officially announced, but it has been reported that it will inject €1,700 million euros to the football club dor the next 14 years, €120 million per year from 2028 to 2038, and includes a €150 million bonus just for signing, which will be used to clear all suspects of violating the salary cap and respecting LaLiga's financial fair play.