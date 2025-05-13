FC Barcelona secures sixth Liga F title in a row with a 9-0 thrashing

HQ

Sunday was a stellar day for FC Barcelona: the 4-3 against Real Madrid nearly clinches LaLiga. But in LaLiga F, women's Barça is already mathematically champion, for the sixth year in a row, after a 9-0 win (!) against Betis in Seville, a team confirmed to be relegated to second division.

Those types of thrashings are not uncommon for women's FC Barcelona, virtually unmatched in Spain and also in Europe. This year, however, Women's Real Madrid actually presented a worthy opponent, going to win their first Clásico and delaying Barça's celebration to the penultimate matchday.

Two more finals for women's FC Barcelona and a treble in sight

With one match remaining, Barcelona stands with 81 points ans 122 goals scored, followed by Real Madrid with 75 points and 85 goals scored. Far behind is Atlético de Madrid, with 55 points and 44 goals, although they did reach the final in Copa de la Reina, to be played on June 7... against Barcelona, of course.

In Women's Champions League, Barcelona reached the final, taking place in Lisbon on May 24 at 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST, against Olympique Lyon. Same final from last year, and third final in a row for Barça.