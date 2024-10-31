FC Barcelona renews Fermín with a 500 million release clause

HQ

FC Barcelona has announced the renewal of Fermín López, the young and coveted midfielder, who will remain in FC Barcelona until June 30, 2029, extending his current contract that ended in 2027. Barcelona wants to secure the player, signing an exit clause of 500 million euros.

This way, Barcelona keeps for at least five more years the homegrown player, who debuted with the main team last season and scoring eleven goals, an stellar performance.

He has also become a key piece for the Spanish squad: he only played one game in the UEFA Euro Cup 2024 that Spain won, but was much more regular in the Olympic Games, where he scored two goals in the final against France, earning him a UEFA Euro Cup and an Olympic Gold Medal in the same summer.

The 21 years old player has missed most of this season so far due to an injury, but he is now recovered and played 45 minutes in the Clásico last weekend.