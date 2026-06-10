FC Barcelona refuses to pay for Marcus Rashford and the player will return to Manchester United

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Marcus Rashford made a great impression in his first season with FC Barcelona... that may be his last. New reports say that FC Barcelona has decided not to pay Manchester United the demanded amount of 30 million euros to buy the player after the loan, and therefore Rashford will return to the English club when his current contract ends on June 30.

There is no official word yet, but as Mundo Deportivo points out, the English player has deleted all references to Barça on his social media, no longer describing himself as a Barcelona player, only for the English national team. However, the club still wants to keep Rashford, so this is not the end of the story, although the Catalan club considers signing a new centre forward to replace Robert Lewandowski: Julián Álvarez is their dream, but his price has increased after Real Madrid got in the way...

To do that, first they would need to sell some expensive players, like Raphinha, who is a desired player for Saudi Arabia.