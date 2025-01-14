FC Barcelona president says the club suffered a "blitzkrieg" against the crest: "This confirms we are more than a club"

HQ

Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona president, gave a press conference on Tuesday to explain all the controversy surrounding the inscriptions of players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor: rejected by LaLiga and Spanish Federation because the club didn't fulfil his obligations surrounding Liga's strict financial rules on time, which only allows clubs to spend a certain amount of money on players' salaries depending on their income.

This has been the main topic of discussion in the sports world in Spain for the last three weeks, and despite LaLiga's unfavourable rulings, the Spanish government interceded and granted Barcelona a precautionary measure, allowing the registration of both players while the topic is further investigated during the next three months.

During the past weeks, many of the opposers seek for Laporta's resignation, but today, with the Spanish government backing them (and two days after they won the Spanish Super Cup) Laporta says this has all been an orchestrated attack against the club, "against the crest".

"When Barça re-emerges, various actors emerge to provide a disgraceful narrative"

"The events of the last few weeks reaffirm Barça's strength and go against the apocalyptic tales put forward in certain areas due to a lack of knowledge or bad faith", he said at the beginning of the press conference.

"This modus operandi has happened again. Once again, I am glad that it did not work out for them. They did not get away with it. They tried to get rid of us but we worked well. The good work of the executives has served to reach 1:1 [financial fair play] and the registration of Olmo and Víctor. This was a blitzkrieg. An attack on the crest. And the crest cannot be touched or stained."

He maintains that the club did things well surrounding Olmo and Víctor's contracts and the financial agreements like Nike's or the selling of Camp Nou balconies to Middle-East investors, without improvising, and insists that Barcelona has been the victim of a coordinated attack that did not work: "We know what Barça represents. If you look back at Barça's history, you could have foreseen these reactions. When Barça re-emerges, various actors, with their media support, emerge to provide a narrative that has nothing to do with reality".

In the press conference, he also thanked the Spanish football clubs who haven't positioned against Barcelona and the CSD (the High Council of Sports). Some clubs, like Atlético, complained about the government intervention giving Barcelona a favourable treatment. Among those wasn't Real Madrid, and Laporta indirectly thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez's support over this topic, that many people see as "complicit silence".