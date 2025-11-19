FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta investigated on alleged investment fraud

HQ

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafael Yuste are being investigated by the Provincial Court of Barcelona on suspicion of fraud, after a woman filed a complaint after allegedly losing 100,000 euros invested in companies linked to them, reports EFE.

The court orders the reopening of the case, which was previously dismissed last June by Barcelona's Court of Instruction after ruling out any "deception" in the failed investment. The court now asks to resume investigations to determine whether the investor was the victim of a "criminalized business" on the company CSSB Limited, based in Hong Kong.

The court finds several facts that could have "criminal implications" such as the lack of "complete and truthful information" regarding the destination of the investments, their instrumentalization through companies with "serious liquidity problems", and that the capital was raised "based almost exclusively on the social prestige of the participants."

There have been other lawsuits filled against this company, with other known investors including another former Barça executive, Xavier Sala. Laporta previously testified as a suspect against last January about this topic.