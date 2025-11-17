FC Barcelona officially confirms the return date to the Camp Nou stadium

HQ

FC Barcelona has officially announced that the long awaited, and long delayed return to the Camp Nou, will finally happen on Saturday, during the LaLiga match against Athletic Club, at 16:15 CET. The club had expected to reopen the stadium, still under construction, much earlier this year, and later in September, but were denied permit by the city hall of Barcelona.

Then, it was the club that decided to wait until they got the permit to open 45,401 seats, Phase B, which will be located in the entire Lateral area, the Tribune and the South Goal (the final stadium will have more than 105,000 seats).

From now on, Barcelona will play their home games at the Camp Nou in LaLiga, which include Barcelona vs. Alavés on November 29 and Barcelona vs. Atlético Madrid on December 2. The club will negotiate with UEFA to receive permit to also play their remaining Champions League - league phase games at the Camp Nou.

The last time the team played with the stadium fully open was in May 28, 2023. That summer, the renovation works began, and the club played at the Montjuic stadium, the stadium of the 1992 Olympics, which is owned by the city. Works at the Camp Nou are expected to continue until 2026 or beyond.