FC Barcelona now considers Nico Williams "top priority", a pre-deal would have been made already

FC Barcelona is working on a high-profile signing for the summer. Everyone knows that Luis Díaz, Colombian winger from Liverpool, is the favourite for Deco, sporting director at Barcelona. However, in the last few days, the option of Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao is growing again. Seen last year as a "fan cast" due to his friendship with Lamine Yamal on the Spanish National team and young age, Barça president Joan Laporta then discarded the player, as Nico had chosen to reject Barça's offer and stay at Athletic. For months, it seemed like the option had come and gone.

However, as new offers start to arise for the coveted player, including talks with Arsenal and Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona is said to be once again actively working on bringing Nico Williams in, knowing that this may be their last chance to do it, even if it would be a challenge for Hansi Flick to make room for Nico as well as Raphinha.

Today, Santi Aouna from FootMercato says that Barça has reached a pre-agreement deal with Nico Williams, with a contract valid until June 2031, and with a salary of €12m gross per season. It comes hours after Fabrizio Romano also reported that Barcelona had decided to make Williams "a total priority", although they would need to negotiate with Athletic's exit clause of €58m.

In the past, Athletic Club was very critical with Barça's breaking of the financial fair play rule with the cases of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, and there are still doubts if Barcelona will be free from those concerns next season, pending the sale of VIP seats from the Spotify Camp Nou.