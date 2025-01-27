FC Barcelona mercilessly thrashes Valencia 7-1 and returns to fight for LaLiga

HQ

FC Barcelona refuses to give up LaLiga: after wasting a two-digit lead over Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid they had at the beginning of the season with an awful streak in November and December, they are now third, seven points below current leaders Real Madrid. However, if they maintain the level from yesterday's game, the race for the domestic title is going to be tough: they thashed Valencia 7-1.

Before the game, the club organized a series of tributes (traditional Valencian dances and even human castles known as castellers to pay homage to the tragedy that happened in Valencia more two months ago, the floodings that killed over 200 people. But when the match started, the team didn't hold back against the penultimate team in the charts.

Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Raphinha, Lewandowski and two goals by Fermín López (with 2 assists, was named MVP), and even an own goal by César Tárrega. Valencia's net was thrashed, with a lone goal by Hugo Duro as a consolation prize, after only having a 28% ball possesion.

Hansi Flick praised the hunger of his team. "The game did not stop at 2-0 or 3-0, we fought on until the end, that is what I like about my players". Indeed, it is the top scorer team in Spain by far, and since Flick joined the squad in August, the team has scored 101 goals in 32 games in all competitions.