FC Barcelona laments the death of their "Cholo", Peruvian star Hugo Sotil

Hugo Sotil, Peruvian football player, has died aged 75 after an illness. He had been admited in a hospital in Lima since December 19. The midfielder and strikers was better known internationally by his four seasons at Barcelona, where he played alongside Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, winning the first Liga for Barça in 14 years.

He played in Barcelona between 1973 and 1977, gaining much popularity among fans, who chanted his nickname, "Cholo", but quickly returned to Peru. He also played in Alianza Lima, becoming two times Peruvian champion in 1977 and 1978, and moved to Independiente Medellín in Colombia.

He was a superstar in Peru, playing for the Peruvian international team, taking part in two World Cups and winning one Copa América in 1975. He was so popular that he even starred in his own movie, Cholo (1972).

FC Barcelona paid tribute to Sotil on multiple ocasions, the final time last November, when Sotil was invited to the 125th Anniversary celebrations of the club. "The day I die I hope they bury me in a Barça shirt", he said in October 2014.