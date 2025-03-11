FC Barcelona is the first team to qualify for Champions League quarter-finals thanks to fan-favourites Yamal and Raphinha

HQ

FC Barcelona has secured (as expected) their ticket to Champions League quarter-finals, after comfortably beating Lisbon-side Benfica 3-1 in Montjuic, 4-1 on aggregate. A match that opened with a minute's silence in honour of the team's doctor, who unexpectedly passed away last Saturday. Wishing to dedicate the win to the cherised doctor, the team dominated the match from the start, without relaxing despite having a one-goal edge from the first leg last week.

Benfica, unable to score in the first leg despite playing with one more man, did score in Barcelona: a header one minute after the first Barça goal by Argentinian player Nicolas Otamendi (37 years old). But fan-favourites Lamine Yamal and Raphinha denied any chances. Yamal, with 17 years and 241 days, became the youngest player ever to score and assist in the same game in the history of Champions League. And the Brazilian star Raphinha, who is becoming one of the frontrunners for the next Ballon d'Or, scored twice. He already has scored 11 goals in the competition, approaching Messi's recod of 14 goals in Champions 2011-12.

Next up, Barcelona awaits Lille or Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals: their rival will be decided on Wednesday's afternoon.