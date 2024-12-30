FC Barcelona is the club that has gained more squad market value in 2024

HQ

FC Barcelona has seen one of the largest upgrades this season compared to last year, despite recent stumbles. After finishing the 2023-24 season trophyless and with the firing of coach Xavi Hernández, a culé legend that didn't adapt well to that role. However, even with more losses than signings during the summer (Gündogan, Oriol Romeu or Marc Guiu left, and the only new player was Dani Olmo), FC Barcelona is the European club that has gained more squsd market value in 2024, according to Transfermarkt.

This German website, tracking player and club movements and predicting the value of players, has updated its data and has found out that the catalan club has gained +€196.5 million in market value, reaching a total of €1.01 billion.

The Spanish UEFA Euro 2024 victory played a great role, with many young players consolidating, particularly Lamine Yamal, who has passed Mbappé and is now tied with Bellingham as second/third most valuable player in LaLiga. The 17-year-old player gained +120m alone in 2024.

FC Barcelona is followed very closely by Real Madrid, which has upgraded his market value in +€195 m, thanks in great way to the signing of Kylian Mbappé (€160m) and Vinícius Jr, who reached €200m in 2024. Real Madrid has the most valuable squad of the world, at €1.23 billion.

The top 10 clubs with more value gained by their squad is followed by Juventus, Atalanta, Sporting, Athletic Club, Brighton, Suttgart, Frankfurt and Southampton.