FC Barcelona is planning a big tribute to Leo Messi for Camp Nou's grand reopening

HQ

Although Leo Messi has been disassociated with FC Barcelona since August 2021, when the Argentinian star left in tears due to the club's financial struggles, he still is and will forever be associated with the Catalan club, having served for over two decades, first in the youth teams since 2000, winning dozens of titles, including four Champions Leagues and ten League titles. Thus, it is natural that FC Barcelona wants to pay tribute to the footballer, currently thriving at Inter Miami, when their stadium, Spotify Camp Nou, ends its remodelling works.

That is according to sources from news agency EFE, saying that the plan is for the new Camp Nou to be completely finished in one year, before the 2026/27 season. It will be then when Messi would be invited to the opening ceremony of the stadium, that will also serve as a tribute for the footballer.

After years playing on the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, owned by the city, the team will return to Camp Nou next season, starting in August, a delayed comeback first expected to happen midway last season. However, works will continue for at least a year, adding a retractable roof and increasing capacity to 105,000 spectators.

If works are delayed again, the tribute to Messi wouldn't take place until the full stadium is completed, and that will not happen until the 2026/27 season at the very least. It is possible that Messi has already retired by then, but the 8 time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to renew for another year at the MLS club, where he has reunited with many former Barça players like Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and coach Javier Mascherano.