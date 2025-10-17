FC Barcelona is finally given permit to open Camp Nou, but will wait longer now

HQ

FC Barcelona has been trying for a year to reopen their stadium Spotify Camp Nou to the public, which is still under renovation (and won't be fully completed until 2027), but the opening has been delayed little by little, to the point that tensions erupted between the football club and the city, as city officials didn't grant them the permite despite the club insisted it was "the safest stadium in Spain".

Now, according to EFE, the city has finally given FC Barcelona permits to reopen the stadium to fans (only 27,000 seats available). However, this doesn't mean that the upcoming local games for Barça will be played there, as earlier this month the club changed its mind and decided they would wait a bit more, until they get another license that would allow them to welcome 45,000 spectators.

According to club sources from RTVE, they expect that permit would arrive in time for the Liga match against Athletic Club on November 23.

In the meantime, playing at the Lluís Companys Olympic stadium, with a higher capacity, will bring more income to the club, despite paying the loan to the city of Barcelona. When it reopens, the finalised stadium will be able to hold 105,000 people, one of the largest in the world.