FC Barcelona gets into blockchain with Barça.Pass, a new Web3 platform with NFTs

FC Barcelona is one of the football clubs that more heavily invests in the world of blockchain, NFTs and Web3. Recently, the club announced the creation of Barça.Pass, a new digital wallet and Web3 platform, made by Futureverse, the same company that aims to create a "Readyverse" with the author of Ready Playe One, turning the fictional dystopia into a troubling reality.

Barça.Pass, available to more than 11 million users with an existing Barça ID, allows to create official FC Barcelona avatars, customizable with team kits and accessories, store and manage digital collectibles based on blockchain technology. The platform will also be "a gateway" to explore other Web3 games, app and metaverses, selected by the club, where users can use their digital assets. That includes, apparently, a future mobile racing game made by the Catalan club, according to BlockWorks.

Aaron McDonald, Co-Founder and CEO at Futureverse, says that this playform is specially meant for the "millions of Barça fans around the world who have never had the chance to attend a match or even purchase official gear", thinking that these NFTs will be "just as meaningful", while Jordi Mompart, Director of Data & Innovation at FCBC, adds that this "is the first step toward building the FC Barcelona metaverse".