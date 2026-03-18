FC Barcelona demolishes Newcastle 7-2 to qualify for Champions Leagua quarter-finals

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FC Barcelona qualifies for Champions League quarter-finals and redeems itself from the poor performance last week in the first leg with a 7-2 demolition (9-3 on aggregate) of the Premier League team at the Camp Nou: two braces by Raphinha and Lewandowski, and Lamine Yamal, Marc Bernal and Fermín López built the thrashing that was 2-2 in the first half, before a penalty scored by Yamal changed everything right before halftime.

Lamine Yamal mimicked Neymar Jr.'s celebration as he became the youngest player ever to score 10 goals in Champions League, and also the youngest to score in back to back Champions League knockout games. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski added Newcastle to the list of 41 teams he has scored gainst in his career at Champions League, as noted by Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona confirms qualification and another Premier League team bites the dust, after Chelsea and Manchester City yesterday; only Arsenal has qualified. Tonight we will see if Tottenham and Liverpool can comeback against Atleti and Galatasaray...