FC Barcelona debuts kit paying tribute to Kobe Bryant replacing Nike's logo with 'Kobe Sheath'

Kobe Bryant's legacy will live on in one of the most unexpected places: FC Barcelona's secondary kit. The club has just confirmed that, for the next three seasons (until 2027/28), the second kit of the Catalan club will replace the Nike logo with the 'Kobe Sheath', the sword in the sheath logo that identifies the Kobe Bryant brand.

Bryant was a supporter for Barça and frequently met with players when he visited Barcelona or the team played in the US. The jersey bears a snakeskin texture treatment in silicone 3D relief, as a tribute to "Black Mamba", also applied to the Barça badge. The colours pay tribute to Bryant's teams in NBA, including the black shorts with Persian violet details.

The collaboration with Nike "aims to extend the influence of the 'Mamba Mentality' and inspire new generations of athletes both on and off the field". Players will wear the new jersey for the first time in the friendly match against FC Seoul, in South Korea, on July 31, Thursday, and the kit launches officially in Barça's store today, Tuesday July 29.