FC Barcelona crowned Liga champions for the 28th time

HQ

FC Barcelona has been crowned LaLiga champions with two matchdays remaining. And they did it the same way as the last time in 2023: a derby in Cornellà de Llobregat, against their local arch enemies, RCD Espanyol, in a 2-0 victory with goals by Lamine Yamal and Fermín. It is their 28th league title, the first since 2023, and, needless to say, the first one with Hansi Flick, who in one year has turned a team in a slump into an unstoppable winning machine: Liga, Copa and Supercopa.

This time, unlike two years ago, players did not celebrate in the field of their rivals, one that still at risk of relegation with two games remaining. Tension was high even before the match, and things got worse when, before the match started, a car crashed into a crowd near the stadium, injuring 13 people, none in serious condition, the driver was later arrested.

Instead of rubbing in front of the "Pericos", Hansi Flick asked them to go back to the dressing room. On Friday, a big celebration will take place on the streets of Barcelona. And Barça still has two matches remaining: Sunday against Villareal will turn into a big party at Montjuic.