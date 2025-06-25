FC Barcelona confirms return date for stadium Spotify Camp Nou after renovations

HQ

FC Barcelona has confirmed the return to the Camp Nou. The stadium in Barcelona, now under Spotify sponsorship, has been under renovation for two years, but works are advanced enough so that football matches can be played there starting on August 10, 2025, right in time for the start of LaLiga, on the weekend of August 15-17.

The past two years, the club played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, used in the 1992 Olympic Games, on loan by the city of Barcelona. But the stadium has a smaller capacity than Camp Nou, 55,000 people, which will be almost doubled by the finished Camp Nou, which will be able to hold 105,000 people.

However, that capacity will not be reached when fans return to the stadium this summer, as works will continue in other parts of the stadium, including a new third tier, the dual VIP ring, the roof installation, and the final touches to various interior spaces, as well as the urban development of the stadium's surrounding area.