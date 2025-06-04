FC Barcelona closes the signing of new goalkeeper Joan García, pushing ter Stegen out

HQ

FC Barcelona is trying to change goalkeeper. They no longer trust in Marc-André ter Stegen, who despite being their longtime captain (the only player remaining from their last Champions League title in 2015), missed almost all season due to an injury, and is feared his performance will worsen as he ages (he's 33).

Instead, García is much younger (24), has performed very well at Espanyol this year in LaLiga... and most importantly, would earn a much smaller salary. And the club needs to count every penny as they have had financial problems in Spain regarding financial fair play... and now with UEFA too.

Today, multiple sources in Spain report that the player and both clubs have agreed on the signing, valued on 25 million euros. The verbal agreement included the promise that García would play in Barça next season, declining the strategy of him being loaned to other clubs for his first year. That means bad news for ter Stegen, who has said that he intends to play for Barça next year... but the club might have other plans.