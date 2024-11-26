FC Barcelona closes its animation grandstand due to unfulfilled fine payments by animation groups

HQ

FC Barcelona has closed its Espai d'Animació (Animation Space, EDA) at the Estado Olimpic Montjuïc, due to the animation groups not fulfilling the payment obligations of the fines imposed to the club last year, due to their behaviour.

Last year, due to the behaviour of the animation supporters, the club was sanctioned 21,000 euros after 14 disciplinary actions.

The club then passed on the fines to the animation groups guilty of the behaviour. As they haven't paid it "after repeated warnings", the club has decided to close the space until those payments are made.

"The club also reiterates its full willingness to engage with the groups in question to discuss the EDA's situation once they have met their obligations", the club said in a statement.

As the Camp Nou is still under renovations, Barcelona has been playing since 2023 in that stadium, the same one where the 1992 Olympics took place. That space usually is occupied by 600 people, but until they fulfil their obligations, FC Barcelona will play at home without their loudest fans, including today's game against Brest in the Champions League.